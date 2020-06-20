Christopher Nolan Doubles Down On Why Tenet Is Not 'A Time-Travel Film’

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been drumming up plenty of buzz since it was first announced, and anticipation for the film has only increased with time. Of course, the film has still left the public with more questions than answers. One thing people really want to know is how the concept of time will factor into the story. In typical Nolan fashion, the filmmaker isn’t willing to divulge too much, but he has further confirmed that time travel does not actually factor into the movie.