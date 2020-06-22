Spider-Man's J.K. Simmons Has Good News For Fans Of J. Jonah Jameson

While it now seems like J.K. Simmons was made for the role of J. Jonah Jameson, it wasn’t always that way. Back when he was auditioning for the part for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, he was up against higher profile actors and had to convince the producers that he could do a better job. He even described auditioning for the role as nerve-wracking. Luckily, everything worked out for him, and we're able to discuss his continued success in the role today.