Spider-Man's J.K. Simmons Has Good News For Fans Of J. Jonah Jameson

Leave a Comment
Playing J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy may not have been the biggest role for Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons, but his portrayal of the fan-favorite character is so beloved by fans that Marvel Studios brought him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now, Simmons has some good news for fans regarding his future within the franchise.
When J.K. Simmons was recently asked if we’ll see more of J. Jonah Jameson in the MCU, he didn’t parse words. All signs point to yes. Not only that, but the actor also dropped a very exciting tidbit. Here’s what Simmons said:
Well yeah, that’s the short answer. There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. Obviously, I showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits in Far From Home... There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I’m hearing, there is a plan for yet another one. So hopefully JJJ will continue now and forever.
J.K. Simmons comments on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show should get fans excited. While it doesn’t sound like we’ll be getting a ton of scenes of J. Jonah Jameson in future Spider-Man movies, the good news is that we’re getting something, which is a far cry from what we got in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
However, it should be noted that there’s no total guarantee J. Jonah Jameson will return. J.K. Simmons has said in the past that while he’s signed a contract for two sequels, the studio isn’t committed to use the character in future movies. In other words, it’ll ultimately be up to Marvel Studios and Sony to decide if he makes the final cut.
Simmons' return as the loud-mouthed newsman was a shocking surprise. At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, shortly after Spider-Man takes MJ for a swing across the city, a news broadcast from the DailyBugle.net's J. Jonah Jameson appears on a large screen, during which Jameson declares the deceased Mysterio the greatest superhero of all time and reveals Spider-Man’s true identity as Peter Parker.
As it so happens, director Jon Watts and Marvel knew they would reveal Spider-Man’s identity at the end of the movie and wanted J. Jonah Jameson to do it. Their first instinct was to bring in J.K. Simmons to play the part again, but Watts and company weren't sure if he’d say yes. Thankfully, Simmons was up for it and slipped right back into character.
While it now seems like J.K. Simmons was made for the role of J. Jonah Jameson, it wasn’t always that way. Back when he was auditioning for the part for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, he was up against higher profile actors and had to convince the producers that he could do a better job. He even described auditioning for the role as nerve-wracking. Luckily, everything worked out for him, and we're able to discuss his continued success in the role today.
If J. Jonah Jameson appears again, it’ll hopefully be in the third installment of Jon Watt’s Spider-Man series, headlined by Tom Holland. That movie is currently scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021.