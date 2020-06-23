Jim Carrey, Matthew McConaughey And More Pay Tribute To Batman Director Joel Schumacher

The secrecy would not be necessary. Matthew McConaughey did get the role in A Time to Kill and that decision turned the actor into the leading man that he is today. It's difficult to imagine how things would have been different if the studio had ultimately decided not to go with the actor who at that moment was best known for a comedic turn in Dazed and Confused. McConaughey himself can't imagine his life and career turning out the same way without the support of Schumacher.