I Didn’t Have Vin Diesel Penning A Sweet Tribute To Michael Caine On My Bingo Card, But I’m So Glad He Did

Friendships can form in what we may seem to think are the most unlikely of places. Though neither actor has a 2025 movie on the books, Michael Caine and Vin Diesel have been making headlines thanks to Caine’s recent anecdote about such a pairing. Now it’s the Fast Saga star’s turn to return the favor, as he shared a glowing message on social media celebrating his pal, and the film they made together.

Vin Diesel Is Grateful For Michael Caine, And The Last Witch Hunter’s Apparent Renaissance

Apparently Netflix subscription holders must be flocking to 2015's The Last Witch Hunter, as fantasy action thriller seems to be picking up an audience. That's what it sounds like in Vin Diesel's message to his dear friend and co-star, which started off with these select comments:

It’s crazy to see so many of you just discovering Kaulder… Filming The Last Witch Hunter with Michael was such a dream come true. The response from people discovering it now is surreal – getting to work alongside one of my dearest friends and seeing people connect with that story years later… That’s really the magic of this business.

It kind of does feel like magic to learn that these lads are good friends, as you’ll see in the post embedded below. Before you enjoy this photo though, I’d like to ask you to hold your oohs and ahhs for the last revelation shared in the following message:

Looks like Michael Caine’s retirement may be ending in a very unique way, thanks to that independent project mentioned in the final leg of Vin Diesel’s tribute. Titled Mark and Maurice, there’s no other details on what that could be about; though it doesn’t sound like Sir Michael will be joining Fast X: Part 2’s cast any time soon.

At the same time, I’d like to think that this new picture will be about their personal friendship; especially since the men are lending their true names to the title. That hope only intensified after reading Diesel’s new contribution to the story of how the two met.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Michael Caine’s Friendship With Vin Diesel Couldn’t Have Started At A Better Time

Not many people know this, but one dinner party saw Michael Caine becoming a bit of a fixture in Vin Diesel’s life. Previously we saw that story told before through Caine’s latest memoir, Don’t Look Back: You’ll Trip Over: My Guide to Life. Now we can see why this camaraderie was so important to the Riddick franchise driver, as Diesel provided these additional details:

Michael and I have been close friends for decades. He came into my life after I had lost a childhood friend who became a New York City police officer and lost his life in the line of duty – one of my personal reasons for filming that infamous New York detective. Somehow Michael’s friendship was healing and loving, and I’ve been blessed to have him in my life.

Any sort of loss in life is painful, and having the right people to walk you through it is key. Much as any of us could cite a handful of friends that helped us in the darkest of hours, Vin Diesel is sharing the love by filling in the story of how he and Michael Caine became as close as they are now.

While we’ll have to wait and see what happens with Mark and Maurice, you can currently stream The Last Witch Hunter through Netflix and other platforms. Who knows, maybe Vin Diesel's promised sequel could take shape after all?