8 Great Eddie Redmayne Performances You Might Have Missed

Gordy - The Yellow Handkerchief

Ex-con Brett (William Hurt) hitches a ride with teens Martine (Kristen Stewart) and Gordy (Eddie Redmayne). He’s traveling to see his ex-wife May (Maria Bello). The Yellow Handkerchief puts each of these characters on a journey of self-discovery and romance.

Redmayne’s Gordy is awkward, smart, and a bit naive. It’s apparent why this character might annoy others his age, especially Martine, but also be a bit charming once you get to know him. The Yellow Handkerchief is as much about May and Brett’s past love, as it is about Martine and Gordy’s new love story.