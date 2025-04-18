I'm Not A Fan Of One Big Harry Potter TV Show Casting Choice (It's Not Snape)

Alright…let’s talk about the new Harry Potter series .

Before we get into this, if you know me, you know I’m a huge Harry Potter fan. No, really. I don’t just say that because it gets clicks. I am the biggest Harry Potter fan I know, and I’m pretty sure that if I lived alone, I would have an entire bookshelf dedicated to the series that I love.

While the author behind said series has gotten herself in hot water before, I’ve always loved the franchise for the memories it brings and the validity it has allowed me to feel over the years. It was the first book series I ever read and one that I still hold dear in my heart. It’s what inspired me to love fantasy shows and movies as much as I do—why I even want to write a fantasy novel of my own one day.

But with any successful franchise like Harry Potter, which has fans like me who rewatch the Harry Potter films over and over again, there comes a time when a new adaptation comes.

And now, news of the latest cast for the HBO Harry Potter show has come out. While it’s not the core trio, it’s some of the biggest adult names in the series – and I do have an issue.

However, it’s not with the cast member that you think. Let’s get into it.

I Actually Don’t Mind Snape’s Casting One Bit

As the headline suggests, I’m actually not mad about Snape’s casting one bit. In fact, I couldn't care less.

I know there will be some people out there who will think I am absolutely bonkers for even suggesting this otherwise, but I’ll tell you why in a few short sentences. My first reason is that Paapa Essiedu is a phenomenal British actor. Aside from his stage work, he has appeared in some of the most critically acclaimed movies and television shows of the last decade, like I May Destroy You, Men, The Outrun and more. I would obviously trust a talented actor to take on a role like this.

But the big reason that people are upset is how he looks, and while there’s a laundry list of things I could say in response to that, this is my respectful way – it literally does not matter what Snape looks like. All that matters is that he has the same story that he does in the Harry Potter series, that he secretly loved Lily Potter, that he’s a double agent for the Order and Voldemort, that he still antagonizes Harry – his looks have nothing to do with his character.

Are they distinct within the franchise? Sure, but just because they’re different doesn’t mean they can’t be changed as long as the heart of the character remains the same. So for that, I really couldn’t care less. Just from looking at him, I can easily see him pulling off a version of Snape.

Will he be like Alan Rickman’s Snape ? No, of course not, but I can at least see it.

I’m Not A Huge Fan Of John Lithgow Playing Dumbledore

The cast member I actually have an issue with is John Lithgow . I really, really don’t think he should have been picked as Dumbledore.

Dumbledore plays such a pivotal role in the world of Harry Potter. I mean, it’s really hard to pull off that part when both Richard Harris and Michael Gambon played the role so well and practically embodied these portrayals. But I do believe some actors out there would do it well.

Lithgow is an iffy choice for me.

Don’t get me wrong, the actor is outstanding. I’ve seen many of his films and movies. I was first introduced to him in one of the best Showtime series, Dexter, but he’s appeared in far more shows and films aside from that. Some big ones include The World According to Garp, Footloose, Interstellar, Late Night, Conclave, Perry Mason, The Crown, and so many others.

But I, for my life, can’t see him pulling off Albus Dumbledore. Of all people to pick, I can’t see him as someone who’s very kind and sweet but also powerful and can be a menace when he wants to be. I’ve never really seen him in a role like that, and maybe that’s what is throwing me off.

He’s Also Not Even British

I also find Lithgow’s casting troubling. He’s not even British.

Granted, this isn’t the first time an American has put on a British accent, and Lithgow has done it plenty of times. I think he’s done it enough that people have begun to assume that he is British.

But every other cast member announced is from the U.K. Harry Potter has always prided itself on hiring English actors to play these roles because the story takes place in the United Kingdom. Lithgow is the outlier here.

It’s not the first time that an American actor has put on an English accent on TV – heck, Peter Dinklage of Game of Thrones cast fame is originally from New Jersey, but you would never know it. However, it just feels strange for something like Harry Potter to do it.

I Think There Were Also Several Other Great Options From England

While Lithgow was a decent pick, many other English actors are well within the age range that could have played Dumbledore. Liam Neeson is honestly a great one – while he’s not from England, he is an Irish actor who could potentially pull off Dumbledore. Or, maybe the son of Richard Harris – Jared Harris – would have been a great pick.

Or, and hear me out, we could have had a primary HBO return and had Sean Bean come back as Dumbledore, another great English actor.

I don’t know. There are just so many options out there, and yet they went with Lithgow.

I’m Still Excited For The Series, But A Little Wary

Look, this makes it sound like I’m not going to watch the show because Lithgow is in it. That’s not the case because I most definitely am, and you can believe I will have my whole Harry Potter outfit planned and ready with homemade butterbeer and pumpkin pasties.

But at the same time, I can’t help but be a little wary now. The idea of casting American actors in a show that takes place in the United Kingdom primarily makes me a little nervous as to what they are planning with this new iteration. And while I will support anything with Harry Potter because I love the series so much, I’m cautiously approaching this show with a careful eye.