Paul Rudd Remembers How People Used To React When He’d Reveal He Was Ant-Man And Poor Guy

Ant-Man is, admittedly, one of the less thrilling MCU superheroes. Still, being able to say you’re a part of the biggest movie franchise of all time has to come with some bragging rights. At least, you’d think so. After Paul Rudd was cast as Scott Lang, though, he found that people were more confused than impressed when he explained exactly what his character was capable of doing. During an installment of Variety's Actors on Actors, he told his fellow MCU-er Chris Evans: