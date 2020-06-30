Tron And 8 Other Great Franchises That Never Got A Trilogy

28 Days Later

28 Days Later was a riveting and revolutionary zombie movie, and while 28 Weeks Later wasn't quite the cinematic classic, it still held its own as a serviceable horror. The crown jewel of this franchise is seeing how the world improves/deteriorates in the wake of this insane situation, which is why there are still folks clamoring for 28 Months Later. Alex Garland has gone on record in saying that while there is a plan, it would probably never happen, which is a bummer. I'll personally continue to hold out hope though, because quality horror franchises are hard to come by, and I think that sooner or later, this project will come up in Hollywood again.