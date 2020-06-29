Pixar’s New Soul Trailer Is So Upbeat And Beautiful That We’re Crying Over The Film’s Delay

It's not exactly news to say that 2020 has been something of a dumpster fire of a year. We're pretty much all ready for it to be over. Under normal circumstances, when reality just becomes too damn annoying to deal with, many of us might escape into fictional stories that are much more interesting, but the great irony of 2020 is that everything that has made it a mess has also prevented the release of many of the stories that would make us all feel better, and now that's been given its best example yet thanks to the new trailer for Pixar's Soul.