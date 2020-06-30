Irresistible Ending Explained: The Unexpected Conclusion Of Jon Stewart's Movie And What It Means

Warning: spoilers are in play for the ending of Irresistible**. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, head out and return once you’ve experienced the story for yourself.**

Much like the ending to writer/director Jon Stewart’s political comedy Irresistible, the reaction to the Steve Carell starring movie has been quite surprising. Maybe it’s because the unexpected conclusion to last weekend’s premium VOD release threw people for too hard of a loop. Or perhaps the fact that the film doesn’t fall into the mold that viewers would have expected left folks with something they need to noodle over a little longer. We’re about to decipher the ending of Irresistible, so consider this your final warning, as it’s time to step into the voting booth and see what’s on the ballot.