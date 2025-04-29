On Swift Horses' Ending Is My Favorite Scene, And The Director Told Me Why They Added It (Even Though It's Not In The Book)

News
By published

I love this last dance.

Spoilers for On Swift Horses are ahead! You can see this project from the 2025 movie schedule in theaters now.

In the final moments of On Swift Horses, the two worlds that Jacob Elordi’s Julius has made massive impacts in finally collide. It happens when Muriel (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Henry (Diego Calva), the two people Julius had the strongest relationships with, meet at the same hotel. They share a dance before leaving missed connection notes for this man they both love, and it’s a beautiful full-circle moment. So, I asked the director about it, and he told me why it’s such a significant scene in the film even though it’s not in the book.

On Swift Horses is a book-to-screen adaptation of Shannon Pufahl's 2019 novel. It tells a story set in the 1950s about two kindred spirits, Muriel and Julius (the brother of Muriel’s husband), as they each get into the world of gambling and betting. Throughout the film, they also each explore their sexualities, Muriel with Sandra and Julius with Henry. So, at the end of the film, after it seems Julius has left for good, both Muriel and Henry show up looking for him and share a dance without realizing their connection.

Director Daniel Minahan told me during an interview for CinemaBlend that this pivotal scene was not in the source material; it was crafted by screenwriter Bryce Kass:

It’s not in the novel. It's an invention of the screenwriter, Bryce Kass. And when he presented that idea to me, ‘What if they run into each other in a bar and they're both looking for Julius, but they don't know each other or recognize each other?’ And I thought, ‘Oh, my God, it's movie magic.’ You know, it's so romantic. It kind of completes the circle.

Read More About Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell sitting on the hood of a truck and smiling in Twisters

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Andrew Garfield. Paul Mescal. Glen Powell. ‘I Have Worked With Basically All Of The Internet’s Boyfriends,’ Admits Daisy Edgar-Jones (And She’s Not Wrong)

He's right, this felt like a move made in some of the best romance movies, where something so magical and serendipitous happens that our hearts can’t help but flutter a bit. To quote Minahan, it was “movie magic.”

Seeing these two bond over their missed love without realizing they were looking for the same person was very moving. Then, seeing the notes they each left for Julius on the board after that was even more emotional, and it really reiterated how impactful and parallel the two fairly separate plotlines of this movie were.

To that point, Daisy Edgar-Jones, who has worked on her fair share of book adaptations, told me that this addition to the movie is something she loves a lot. It really ties these two people together in a big way for the audience without the characters ever really knowing it. As she said:

I also love it because…they're so significant to each other, or they're united by such a significant person in their life, which is Julius, but they don't know it. And I always love that where you find like the people that come into your life that you may be connected to, or the fact that a person that comes into your life can fundamentally change the course of it. And for them both, that was Julius, and so it's quite sweet to see them connect in some way, even though they don't know really that they share that.

On Swift Horses by Shannon Pufahl in Paperback -
was $18 now $16.74 at Amazon

On Swift Horses by Shannon Pufahl in Paperback - You can get the book On Swift Horses is based on on Amazon for 7% off.

View Deal

Earlier in the interview, Diego Calva also called this moment “really hopeful.” Even though Julius didn’t show up then, seeing Henry and Muriel unite provided some light in a heavy moment. Then, later, when Elordi’s character did show up to find their notes together, it was all the more moving.

Personally, I love it when an adaptation puts its own spin on its source material in a way that gives it a fresh take while also amplifying the ideas of the original story. This choice in On Swift Horses did just that for me, and it made the end of the film even more impactful.

To compare this change with the book, you can get the novel on Amazon and see On Swift Horses, which could wind up being one of Jacob Elordi and Daisy Edgar-Jones’ best movies, in theaters now.

TOPICS
Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

NCIS: Origins Ended Season 1 With A Shocking Lala Twist. I Had To Know What It Means For Season 2

'I Thought It Was A Real Animal': The Legend Of Ochi Stars Were Floored By The Creatures, And I Had A Big Reaction Too

‘It’s Been An Honor’: Chicago Fire’s Jake Lockett Reflects On Departing The Show
See more latest
Most Popular
Jake Lockett as Carver in Chicago Fire Season 13x14
‘It’s Been An Honor’: Chicago Fire’s Jake Lockett Reflects On Departing The Show
From left to right: Steve gasping in A Minecraft Movie and Napoleon giving his emotionless expression in Napoleon Dynamite.
Gosh! A Minecraft Movie’s Director Reveals The Napoleon Dynamite Easter Eggs In His Video Game Adaptation
Siobhan at restaurant table in American Horror Story: Delicate
I Loved Kim Kardashian’s Latest Vacay Photos, But Now I’m Shook After Learning The Cost Of Those Diamond Anklets She Wore On The Beach
Antoine Reinartz and Amira Casar in &quot;La Maison.&quot;
'Probably The Worst Marketer In The Universe.' A TV Creator Just Called Out Apple For Failing Its Own Streaming Shows, And He Did Not Hold Back
Ryan Reynolds as Niceool and Justin Baldoni in it Ends With us side by side
As Justin Baldoni And Blake Lively’s Feud Continues Deadpool 3 Is Factoring Into The Legal Battle
Shannon Sharpe speaks on Club Shay Shay
After Shannon Sharpe Steps Away From ESPN Duties Due To Sexual Assault Allegations, Insider Drops Claim About Who’s Replacing Him On First Take
Matt in costume in Daredevil
Netflix's Daredevil Showrunner Explains Why There Weren't More MCU References, And It Makes Me More Appreciative Born Again Turned Out The Way It Did
Kim Raver as Teddy Altman on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
‘It Is Terrifying.’ Kim Raver Hypes Grey’s Anatomy Season Finale, And I Already Know It's Going To Frustrate Me
Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine
Dwayne Johnson Is In Need Of A Career Reinvention, And I’m Excited For The Smashing Machine To Start A New Era For The Star
ASAP Rocky and Denzel Washington in a side-by-side photo.
Denzel Washington And ASAP Rocky Are Starring In A Spike Lee Movie, And I’m Laughing About What Inspired The Director To Cast The Rapper