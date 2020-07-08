Halloween Kills Shows Off First Footage, But There’s Bad News

Leave a Comment
The horror genre has been in a serious renaissance lately, leading to the return of classic franchises. David Gordon Green's Halloween was a record-breaking success when it hit theaters in 2018, leading Blumhouse to order two more movies to make a new trilogy. The first of those movies is Halloween Kills, which will reunite Green with writer Danny McBride. After years of patiently waiting, the upcoming sequel's first footage was just released, but there's bad news.
Halloween Kills was poised to hit theaters this coming October, in time for the titular holiday. As such, the generations of fans have been patiently waiting on some footage from the movie, especially a full trailer. John Carpenter himself originally shared the movie's first footage, but it's accompanied by some disappointing news. Namely, that Halloween Kills has been pushed back a year to Oct. 15, 2021. You can check out the movie's first few moments of footage below.
Well, that was thrilling. Clearly Halloween Kills will pick up just moments after the events of the 2018 film. And now we may know how Michael Myers managed to survive being trapped and seemingly burned to death in Laurie's basement. Emergency services presumably put out the fire, to the dismay of the Strode women. Let's break down what we're being shown here.
The brief clip came to us from the Twitter of John Carpenter himself, who created Michael Myers and began the long standing franchise back in 1978. The aftermath of 2018's Halloween is shown, with bodies in the street and Laurie Strode's isolated home in flames. From there we see the trio of Strode women, with Karen and Allyson on either side of Laurie. The trio are bleeding and shaking in the back of the truck that picked them up on the road, before they hear sirens.
It soon becomes clear that aid is coming to Laurie's home, and that they could potentially stop Michael Myers from finally dying once and for all. All three women cry in anguish, as Jamie Lee Curtis' protagonist screams in vain for he first responders to stop. Curtis is the OG scream queen, and will clearly give another gripping performance in Halloween Kills. It's just too bad that we'll have to wait over a year until it finally hits theaters.
Halloween Kills has been pushed back a full calendar year, with its release moving from October 2020 to October 2021. And since there is also Halloween Ends on the way, that movie will also need to move back a year as well. And with intense clips like the one above likely to make their way online to help keep up anticipation, the wait is going to be a difficult one for hardcore fans.
Halloween Kills will arrive in theaters on October 15th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.