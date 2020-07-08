Halloween Kills Shows Off First Footage, But There’s Bad News

The brief clip came to us from the Twitter of John Carpenter himself, who created Michael Myers and began the long standing franchise back in 1978. The aftermath of 2018's Halloween is shown, with bodies in the street and Laurie Strode's isolated home in flames. From there we see the trio of Strode women, with Karen and Allyson on either side of Laurie. The trio are bleeding and shaking in the back of the truck that picked them up on the road, before they hear sirens.