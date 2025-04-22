I Know What You Did Last Summer's First Trailer Gives The Fisherman A New Weapon And Brings Back Jennifer Love Hewitt
It's a good time to be a horror fan.
It's a great time to be a horror fan like me. The genre has been thriving for years now, with some of the best horror movies returning to theaters with new sequels. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies is that type of project, the new I Know What You Did Last Summer. And the first trailer gave the Fisherman a new weapon and brought back Jennifer Love Hewitt.
The original IKWYDLS movie is super re-watchable, and the sequel is also a memorable part of '90s horror culture. The upcoming sequel is expected to be connected those two slashers, especially thanks to the inclusion of franchise heroes Julie (Hewitt) and Ray (Freddie Prinze Jr.) Both of them were featured briefly in the above teaser, along with flashes of The Fisherman's kills.
The trailer opens on two of the new characters making their debut in the slasher movie. In what could be the first big kill of the movie, we see the Fisherman stalk them in their home, and use a harpoon gun to sneak up on his victim. But don't worry, his hook still gets plenty of screen time throughout this trailer.
Like many Legacy-quels before it, it looks like I Know What You Did Last Summer will focus on new characters, but bring back the OGs when they need help. Looks like another group of teens are being hunted for covering up a death, but this time there are two survivors who might be able to help them. Namely, Julie and Ray.
The latter was seen earlier in this teaser, appealing to the authorities in Southport to take the murders seriously. It's unclear if Jennifer Love Hewitt's character is still living in her childhood town, but eventually the teens track her down and beg for help. And that was basically the moment that ends this first trailer.
It's currently unclear how big the roles of the franchise OGs will end up being in this movie. Perhaps it'll be like Neve Campbell's Sidney in 2022's Scream, serving as more of a supporting presence than a protagonist. Either way, Jennifer Love Hewitt's return to the franchise is huge news for horror fans like myself. I have to assume that both she and Prinze are going to come face to face with the new Fisherman sometime throughout the movie's runtime.
Of course, there's another legacy character that's noticeably missing: Brandy's Karla. She notably survived I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, which is still canon for the franchise. Brandy confirmed she was in talks to return, but she hasn't been included in the cast list.
I Know What You Did Last Summer will hit theaters on July 18th as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to see if Brandy is actually in the film after all.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
