Greyhound Ending: What Happened At The End Of The Tom Hanks Movie, And What It Means

Warning: spoilers for Greyhound are in the water. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, turn around and come back once you’ve experienced it for yourself.

This weekend sees Tom Hanks headed into another perilous adventure based on a true story, as Greyhound makes its debut on Apple TV+. However, if you’re a Hanks fan, or a World War II history nut, you probably already knew this. In which case, you’re here to read more about what exactly Greyhound’s ending entails, as the film is a little vague about where it leaves Hanks’ Captain Ernest Krause. As it turns out, the finale to the film actually takes on a bit of a different meaning when you really look at it.