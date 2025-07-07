What’s It Like Having A No. 1 Hit On Netflix? The Old Guard 2’s Director Speaks Out

The Old Guard was a massive hit for Netflix when it was released, so it was little surprise when a sequel was given the green light for an eventual arrival among other2025 movie releases. Just how successful that sequel would be has been something of a question, though, considering how long the delayed sequel took to come out. Would the fans of the original still care?

It turns out fans do still care a whole lot, as The Old Guard 2 jumped to the top of the Netflix viewing charts within 24 hours of its July 2 release, and as of this writing, it’s still there. Director Victoria Mahoney tells Deadline it’s very meaningful that the movie became so popular so quickly, and that she appreciates everybody who has stopped to watch The Old Guard 2 over the holiday weekend Mahoney said…

It means a great deal to me to have Old Guard 2 hit #1 in the States, 24 hours after it was released – and that’s not wasted on me. I value every single person that paused to hit play and, at this moment in time in this industry, those statistics are arsenal. They’re arsenal for anybody who is trying to continue making movies, do what we love and connect with audiences and connect audiences to movies.

Making movies is about making art, but it’s also obviously a business. At the end of the day, things like box office success, Netflix subscription boosts, viewership totals and more, are vital indicators of success. At the end of the day, a movie that is seen as a good investment is good news for the careers of everybody involved, from the director on down.

Critics didn’t take to The Old Guard 2 the way they did the original film, but that’s only important if bad reviews are successful in keeping people away from watching. If the movie had jumped to the top of the Netflix charts and then fallen off again that might have indicated the movie wasn’t well received by those most excited to watch it. However, it’s now been a few days and the film is still there, which means people are either continuing to check it out, or their streaming devices have grown sentient.

It shows that even several years after the first movie, the fans were still just as excited for the sequel. While time will tell if this means we’ll get even more of The Old Guard, it certainly indicates that if another movie happens, even down the road, fans will show up. Victoria Mahoney is grateful to those fans as well as the people who made the film alongside her, saying…

I’m proud of everybody who worked on it, and I’m just delighted by the amount of people who, you know, showed up and strong long fans for this franchise.

The ending of The Old Guard 2 certainly indicates a plan to continue the franchise, and the sequel's success with viewers makes that continuation more likely. Hopefully, if an Old Guard 3 happens, it will happen a little faster, but if not, it seems the fans will still be there.