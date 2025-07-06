Hailey Bieber Reveals One Trend She Says Is 'Played Out,' And I'm Surprised Given It's Everywhere

Celebrities have a huge hand in shaping the hottest trends, whether it’s corsets on the red carpet or black bikinis in the summer. However, just as quickly as they start, it doesn’t take much for a specific look to fall out of circulation, and Hailey Bieber may have just done that with one specific color. The model declared butter yellow “played out,” which is surprising to me, because the hue is literally everywhere.

As part of her skincare brand Rhode, Hailey Bieber recently launched a new Lemontini lip peptide, which she describes as having a "sweet, citrusy lemon cocktail scent." She then went to Instagram Stories to address fans who apparently wanted something a little lighter, writing (via WhoWhatWear):

…and stop asking me why it’s not ‘butter yellow.’ It’s not butter yellow because it’s LEMON. Not butter. And butter yellow is played out…respectfully.

Ouch, if I’m butter yellow, I’m not feeling very respected. The whole Rhode motif leans pretty hard into lemon, so it’s pretty easy to understand why the product is bright and citrusy, rather than pale and creamy. Her explanation was satisfying enough for me without basically declaring that the butter movement is over.

Sydney Sweeney’s buttery yellow tennis outfit certainly didn’t look “played out,” and the color was good enough for Sophie Turner on the cover of British Vogue. Even Hailey Bieber sported the color last year, and believe me, I only mean it as the highest of compliments that there has never been a more gorgeous stick of butter with a bun in the oven:

A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode) A photo posted by on

Still, maybe that’s exactly what it is to be a celebrity fashion trendsetter. Maybe once a look has saturated the market, it’s time to evolve. Or, maybe after Hailey’s dance video seemingly poured water on the rumors of issues in her marriage to Justin Bieber, she’s feeling a bit brighter these days.

While Emma Stone’s cutout dress and Lori Harvey’s Disney princess moment provided some beautifully buttery moments on red carpets in years past, maybe it’s time to freshen things up.

If bright, lemony yellow does become the new trend, Jennifer Lopez will likely be happy, as she’s donned the hue both casually in an itsy bitsy, teeny weeny yellow (not polka dot) bikini and while practicing the sheer trend at the premiere of her movie, Shotgun Wedding. Florence Pugh, as well, paired a bright yellow dress and jacket with neon blue platform heels in a look that was to die for.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether other celebs follow Hailey Bieber’s lead or not, Rhode is having a full lemon takeover. The Instagram page is full of yellow imagery, showing its boss woman drinking a lemon martini in celebration of the new product that launches July 14:

A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode) A photo posted by on

Hailey Bieber is all about the lemon these days — she’s even shown on her social media pages sporting a yellow manicure — and she definitely has clout within the fashion industry to influence trends. Will her declaration that butter yellow is “played out” really put an end to one of the biggest fashion trends of the past year? Given how popular the color has been, I’m a bit skeptical, but only time will tell!