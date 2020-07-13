What To Watch If You Love The Saw Movies

Hostel (2006)

Three friends on a European getaway discover the inexpensive lodging facility at which they choose to stay is a front for a trading scheme that allows big spenders to live out their own sadistic fantasies on innocent people when the vacationing trio are put up for sale.

Why It's A Good Option for Saw Fans: The sophomore feature of writer and director Eli Roth, Hostel, is one the first films to cash in on the trend the Saw unintentionally started in the most definitive sense with some of the most treacherous depictions of torture ever put to film.

