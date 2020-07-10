Why Disney+’s Frozen II Documentary Doesn’t Include Any Deleted Scenes

If you've watched Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, then you know that the creation of the film, and really animated movies in general, are more in flux during their production then their live-action counterparts. Storylines, songs, and characters can all drastically change over time. As such, the documentary film crew that followed the last year of the production of Frozen II had no more idea where the movie was going than anybody else. The result of that is a lot of footage that was shot for the documentary series that was not used, which we'll probably never see.