Palm Springs Ending Explained: Do Nyles And Sarah Escape The Time Loop?

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for Palm Springs. If you have not yet seen the film, continue at your own risk!

What would you do if you woke up one morning and realized that it was yesterday? What if it then happened again the next day? And the next day? And the next? That high-concept premise has been at the heart of many fantastic films over the years – from Groundhog Day to Edge Of Tomorrow to Happy Death Day – and now the latest addition to the time loop legacy is Max Barbakow’s Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, which has its own greats twists, turns, and ideas to add to subgenre, as well as an excellent, original ending.