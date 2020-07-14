One Historian Weighs In On Hamilton’s Accuracy Debate On Disney+

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the past two weeks, there's one piece of streaming content that everyone's talking about: Hamilton on Disney+. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical has been dominating pop culture since it opened in 2015, with the show going on to win 11 Tony Awards, a Grammy, and even a Pulitzer Prize. There has been some conversations about Hamilton's historical accuracy and the liberties Miranda took, and now a historian has weighed on the subject.