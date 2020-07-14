See What Lady Gaga Could Look Like As The MCU’s Jean Grey

This image of Lady Gaga as Jean Grey/White Phoenix comes to us from the social media of artist Carlos Gzz. He's clearly a fan of Gaga, often rendering her into franchises like the MCU or Mortal Kombat. Lady Gaga as Jean Grey is no exception, but it's unique that he went with the White Phoenix form. Jean's story on the screen is often a dark one, struggling with the dark cosmic power in the Dark Phoenix saga. But in the comics she eventually merges peacefully with the Phoenix Force, and harnesses her new abilities for good.