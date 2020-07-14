See What Lady Gaga Could Look Like As The MCU’s Jean Grey

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in a unique position. While the fandom patiently waits for Phase Four to begin with Black Widow, the next era of movies will be without the likes of Iron Man and Captain America. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox also opens up the possibility of the X-Men finally joining the MCU, likely with a new cast of actors. And now we can see what A Star is Born actress Lady Gaga might look like as Jean Grey.
Lady Gaga is a massively popular recording artist, but had a taken a fair share of acting projects over the years. After taking home a Golden Globe for American Horror Story: Hotel, Gaga eventually earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born. Some fans are hoping she might become a mutant as Jean Grey in the MCU, and now we can see what Mother Monster might look like as the telepathic hero. Check it out below.
Put your paws up, because Lady Gaga looks pretty epic as Jean Grey in the above piece of fan art. While there's no indication as to if/when the X-Men might pop up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, images like this will help to inspire more fan theories and campaigns. And if the MCU presented the X-Men as adults rather than students, Gaga's casting would certainly help give any project more star power.
This image of Lady Gaga as Jean Grey/White Phoenix comes to us from the social media of artist Carlos Gzz. He's clearly a fan of Gaga, often rendering her into franchises like the MCU or Mortal Kombat. Lady Gaga as Jean Grey is no exception, but it's unique that he went with the White Phoenix form. Jean's story on the screen is often a dark one, struggling with the dark cosmic power in the Dark Phoenix saga. But in the comics she eventually merges peacefully with the Phoenix Force, and harnesses her new abilities for good.
Following her Oscar nominated performance in A Star is Born, the moviegoing public has been eager to see what acting roles Lady Gaga would sink her teeth into next. There were rumors of her possibly voicing Rocket Raccoon's love interest in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3., but it's more than possible that those stories were simply inspired by all the rumors about Gaga and Bradley Cooper's romantic connection.
Jean Grey was first played by Famke Janssen in the X-Men trilogy, as well as The Wolverine. Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner took on the role for both X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, with the latter flop being a starring vehicle. The Phoenix Saga has been adapted for film twice, to tragic consequences for Jean Grey. So it would definitely be a departure to see White Phoenix arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Unfortunately, there's no telling if/when the X-Men will ever join the MCU. It's possible that the studio will wait a few years before bringing the mutants in the MCU, allowing for a separation from 20th Century Fox's nearly two-decade long franchise. Then again, Captain America: Civil War introduced Tom Holland's Spider-Man just four years after The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things X-Men and Marvel, especially if Lady Gaga is involved. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.