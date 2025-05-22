I Love A Good Chain Mail Look On The Red Carpet, And Dakota Johnson Just Went So Glam With It

Chain mail has been having a moment on the big screen and off. Florence Pugh's viral Dune 2 costume made the internet as buzzy as EmRata's cool ‘70s vintage spin , with many more unique takes in between, including Dakota Johnson’s. And I have to say, The Materialist's statement-making gown is by far the most glamorous take I've seen yet. Honestly, I can’t get enough of this gorgeous silver Gucci getup.

While the Madame Web star is no stranger to sheer looks on the carpet or off (like what she wore to the Marvel movie's premiere), she slayed this ‘fit. This glitzy, almost nude, silver metallic gown was worn to the Kering Women In Motion Awards and Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner. The only accessory she stepped out with in the stellar floor-length Gucci column dress was a pair of 18k white gold Boucheron statement earrings, per Marie Claire. Check the A+ ensemble out for yourself:

(Image credit: Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

It’s absolutely stunning. Everything is paired perfectly, walking the line of edgy and refined beautifully. I mean, the impeccable tailoring, minimalist silhouette and show-stopping pavé diamond starburst earrings? I'll never get over how incredible this look is.

Of course, I do enjoy all the interpretations of this trend, including Jenna Ortega's cool take on the medieval design and Zoë Saldaña's artsy red carpet moment . Plus, Chrissy Teigen's cool girl two-piece look and Sabrina Carpenter's fun, gold and sparkly take were incredible. However, my jaw is literally on the floor over the Daddio actress.

The looks didn’t stop there, though. The Fifty Shades of Grey star showed up in killer Gucci looks for all of her Cannes events, including the premiere of one of her 2025 movie schedule titles, Splitsville. The romantic comedy is the first of two for the starlet, with the upcoming A24 movie Materialists not far behind, and both sound as daring as this dress.

The Michael Angelo Covino-directed film centers around a couple who debate a divorce, the husband seeks guidance from his friends, with the couple ultimately exploring an open marriage. Meanwhile, the Celine Song A24 rom-com stars (besides the Gucci ambassador), Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, and the trio have already drummed up a lot of attention just from the Materialists trailer alone. Needless to say, the actress has all the right instincts in playing around with blurring all the right lines professionally and with fashion.

Here’s to hoping Ms. Johnson will continue to wow the crowds with her personal stylings of fashionable outfits on her coming premiere carpets. Clearly, though, we know she'll continue to, and we can look forward to more stunning looks after this stylish chain mail number.