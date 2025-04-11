After Hearing X-Men's Anna Paquin Was Asked About What It'd Take To Return As Rogue, I Need Her In Avengers: Doomsday

Are you listening, Mr. Feige?

Rogue telling Logan she&#039;s leaving in X-Men: The Last Stand
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Over the years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth force in the entertainment world, with new releases hitting both theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will have a massive cast of characters. And after hearing Anna Paquin's interest in playing Rogue again, I think she needs to get in on the fun.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is growing, especially thanks to that cast announcement live stream. A number of actors from the X-Men movies were confirmed, including Kelsey Grammer, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen. I recently saw a previous video from ET, where Paquin was asked what it would take for her to play Rogue again. She responded:

Being asked. I never got to fly, c'mon.

Honestly, that seems pretty cut and dry. Clearly the star of True Blood (which is streaming with Max subscription) isn't opposed to finally taking flight as Rogue. And now that the X-Men are being brought back for Doomsday, it seems like the perfect time to get the Oscar-winning actress in the MCU.

There is still hope for Paquin's Rogue to make an appearance. Kevin Feige already confirmed that "some not all" of the Avengers: Doomsday cast was announced, so there will be even more names than the ones listed in that live stream. Whether or not Paquin or more X-Men alum make it into the movie remains to be seen, but she's definitely a beloved figure from Fox's franchise.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have not-so-patiently waiting for the X-Men to finally assemble in the shared universe. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox opened the door for this to happen, but the studio didn't rush out an X-Men movie. It's still unclear exactly when that might happen, but having so many familiar mutants in Doomsday is a thrilling step forward.

Anna Paquin as Rogue in X-Men: Days of Future Past deleted scene

(Image credit: 20th Century Fpx)

In her comments, Paquin mentioned never being able to fly in as Rogue. Her the film version of the beloved character only had the mutant ability to drain the powers of others. But in the comics and most other adaptations she's also got the permanent flight, super strength, and endurance that she got from draining the life force out of Captain Marvel. Maybe if she gets to join the fun of Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars she'll finally be able to take flight.

Paquin starred in the original X-Men trilogy, although she didn't have much screen time in The Last Stand. He and her co-stars later reprised their roles for Days of Future Past, but Rogue's scenes ended up being cut from the theatrical cut.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently expected to hit theaters on May 1st, 2026. Since its not on the 2025 movie release list, we'll have to hope and wait for more casting news from the studio.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola 

