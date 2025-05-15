Ahead Of Kelsey Grammer’s Beast Return In Avengers: Doomsday, The Actor Explained Why He Considers His X-Men Character ‘The Martin Luther King Of The Mutants’
He has some good points.
Following his supporting role in X-Men: The Last Stand and cameo in X-Men: Days of Future Past, it didn’t seem like we’d see Kelsey Grammer playing Beast again, particularly since Nicholas Hoult had taken over as the blue-furred mutant. Then along came The Marvels in 2023, which saw Grammer vocally reprising Beast, albeit one from a different universe. Now he’s among the many actors from Fox’s X-Men era who are set to return in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday. Ahead of the upcoming Marvel movie’s arrival, Grammer gave a detailed explanation for why he sees Beast as the “Martin Luther King of the mutants.”
Grammer discussed arguably the most famous of his genre characters while appearing on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. When the title host brought up how he’ll be back as Beast, a.k.a. Hank McCoy, in Doomsday, the Frasier actor explained why he enjoys playing the character so much as follows:
That’s actually a pretty fitting description of the character. Along with being one of the world’s foremost biochemists and knowledgeable in various other scientific and artistic fields, Beast has often been a political activist for mutants in the comics. He can throw down when necessary, but his priority will be to use his words and intellect to combat discrimination against mutantkind. Even in X-Men: The Last Stand, he started off being the United States’ Secretary of Mutant Affairs and was made ambassador to the United Nations by the end of the movie.
Now, how much we’ll see of these MLK Jr.-like traits on display in Avengers: Doomsday remains to be seen, but either way, Kelsey Grammer is looking forward to bringing Beast to life yet again, saying:
It hasn’t been clarified yet if the Beast Grammer is playing in Doomsday is the same one from The Marvels’ end-credits scene, who was allies with Binary, a.k.a. the variant of Monica Rambeau’s mother, Maria. What we do know is that on the X-Men side of things, he’ll be joined by Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique, Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler, James Marsden’s Cyclops and Channing Tatum’s Gambit. Given Grammer’s enthusiasm for Beast, hopefully he’ll also be able to reprise him in Avengers: Secret Wars.
Of course, the X-Men are just one of several Marvel teams being represented in Avengers: Doomsday, with the Fantastic Four and freshly-unveiled New Avengers joining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in action. See them all cross paths starting on May 1, 2026.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
