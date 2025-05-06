My Favorite Thing About The Met Gala Was Zendaya Totally Peeping On Diana Ross’ Carpet Walk

The Met Gala always gives us some great moments in celebrity fashion, and this year’s event was no exception as it aired on the 2025 TV schedule. There were a lot of black-and-white ensembles, hats, capes and trains befitting of the Met Gala’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, including a particularly iconic look from Diana Ross. It was one arrival you definitely didn’t want to miss, and Zendaya made sure that she didn’t.

Diana Ross’ white gown was a show-stopper — if for no other reason because the dress with its gigantic feather-trimmed train took up nearly the entire staircase at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

But wait a minute, who is that in the background peeping on Diana Ross’ entrance? This might be my favorite part of the evening, because look closely amongst the crowd, a little to the right of center, and you can see none other than Zendaya in that white hat making sure she was there to witness the epic moment. Need a closer look? Enhance!

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The Queen of Motown was unquestionably among the Met Gala’s top looks, and her entrance was disruptive in the best way, requiring six men to help carry that large train up the steps of the museum. The piece was more than visually impressive, too, as Diana Ross revealed that the names of all of her children and grandchildren were embroidered on it.

For her part, Zendaya’s outfit may not have taken the expanse of the blue-carpeted steps, but she was the very definition of swag as she embodied the theme in an all-white three-piece suit by Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton. The jacket included a crystal brooch on the back, and she accessorized with a matching hat and a few pieces of jewelry, including the engagement ring from Tom Holland.

Some thought Zendaya’s look was actually inspired by Diana Ross, as the white outfit — and especially the hat — resembled part of Ross’ wardrobe in the 1975 film Mahogany; however, that turned out to be just a happy coincidence, as stylist Law Roach confirmed the Euphoria actress was channeling Mick Jagger’s ex-wife Bianca, per Teen Vogue.

Either way, it was so fun to see Zendaya totally geeking out, craning her neck to see the music icon’s big Met Gala moment. In addition to that favorite moment, we also saw Kim Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner climb the steps (I guess Rihanna didn’t get them banned after all).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking of the “Don’t Stop the Music” singer, Rihanna gave us yet another epic pregnancy announcement by debuting her baby bump on the carpet. This will be the third child for her and A$AP Rocky, who served as one of the co-chairs of the annual fundraiser.

Hailey Bieber also made an appearance, but she was without her husband as rumors of trouble in their marriage circulate, as well as concerns that Justin Bieber is blowing through his money.

Outside of the Met Gala, Zendaya is staying pretty busy, with a couple of offerings on the 2025 movie calendar, and the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3 is currently in production.