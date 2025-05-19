Avengers: Doomsday Will Change Up The Heroes Mix. That Time James McAvoy Admitted The X-Men Would Raise The Bar For Earth's Mightiest Heroes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. There are countless questions about upcoming Marvel movies, especially Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. As we wait for the X-Men and Avengers to finally interact, a video of James McAvoy has resurfaced here he makes some solid points about power dynamics.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but Marvel's live stream cast announcement revealed that a number of OGs from the X-Men movies will appear. Moviegoers are wondering how this'll work out, but an old interview McAvoy did with MTV (via Instagram) on the carpet for X-Men: Days of Future Past offered one possiblity. As he put it:

There's like 40 of us and like five of them. And one of them's half man, half robot. You just turn off the power and he's done. And then another one's a guy with a shield who is a bit strong? Come on. And then there's another, who's the other one, the guy with the bow and arrow?

Honestly, some points were made. While the Avengers have added and lost members throughout the years, the X-Men functions more as a team. And as such, they have the potential to outnumber and outpower Earth's Mightiest Heroes. At least according to McAvoy himself.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The MCU and X-Men franchises are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

While the Avengers are a motley crew of heroes brought together by fate (and Nick Fury), The X-Men are usually a well-oiled machine. They're each other's chosen family, and specifically collaborate by using their mutant powers in battle. Later in the same interview, McAvoy mentioned just how powerful his signature character Professor X is. In his words:

We've got guns and stuff, he's got claws. I can just go 'sit down' and they'll all sit down. I'll be like 'have a cup of tea' and they'll be having a cup of tea. I could be like 'take your clothes off' and they'll all be taking their clothes off. It would be a disaster. Embarrassing for them really.

Charle Xavier is an Omega-level mutant, who is one of the most powerful telepaths in the world. And powers-wise, he could presumably take over the bodies and minds of the entire Avengers if he wanted to. So they're gonna need some helmets if they're going to face off against the X-Men in Doomsday.

While James McAvoy isn't listed on the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, his predecessor (and co-star) Patrick Stewart will once again be playing Professor X. This is a huge moment for fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order and hoping to see the X-Men and Avengers finally have a crossover.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1st, 2026. But first up is Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list.