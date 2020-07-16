10 Times Donald Trump Randomly Appeared In A Movie Or TV Show

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York - Gives Kevin Directions

Even though star Macaulay Culkin would probably disagree, Donald Trump's cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is one of the most iconic scenes from 1992 sequel where Kevin McAllister finds himself stuck in New York City after getting on the wrong plane. Trump can be seen only briefly in the movie when he gives Kevin directions to the lobby of the Plaza Hotel upon first arriving. And though he only has a single line of dialogue, Trump stretches the scene with one of the strangest looks from someone while walking backward. Twenty-eight years later and it's still one of the weirdest interactions of the man's life.