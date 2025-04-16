Home Alone 2's Director Calls Donald Trump's Cameo His 'Albatross.' Why He 'Can't Cut It'

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York still stands as one of the best Christmas movies since its release in 1992. However, there's one aspect of the flick that has somewhat polarized audiences -- Donald Trump’s small but significant cameo. Over the years, and as the businessman's political influence has grown, many have petitioned to remove Trump's cameo. Director Chris Columbus has discussed the cameo on several occasions and, more recently, he expressed his desire to cut it, despite apparently being unable to.

Chris Columbus referred to the cameo in question as his "Albatross" while speaking with the San Francisco Chronicle. He didn't mince words when expressing his desire to have the brief scene omitted from the movie. However, it seems he's opted not to do so out of being cautious for potential political ramifications:

I can’t cut it. If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something.

Columbus’ reasoning specifically seems to refer to the deportations that have occurred as of late. On the surface, his comments may seem somewhat flippant, but it would appear that he does indeed mean what he says. With that, he doesn't seem all that keen on making any serious attempts to cut the scene, which sees Trump lending assistance to young Kevin McCallister at the Plaza Hotel.

Donald Trump, who is now the President of the United States again, has long been a fixture in pop culture. Aside from famously hosting the reality competition series The Apprentice, he's also appeared in various films and TV shows like Zoolander, Two Weeks Notice, Eddie, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Sex and the City. Trump's list of media appearances is quite extensive at this point. As for his work on Home Alone 2, which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription, he said he's "proud" of his cameo.

The current POTUS is also referenced and lampooned in a number of cases as well. Saturday Night Live consistently parodies the Commander-in-Chief, with cast member James Austin Johnson being the latest actor to play the role. An animated version of Trump also appeared on Our Cartoon President. Additionally, The White Lotus Season 3 even referenced Trump in what proved to be a more timely nod than the cast even realized at the time.

What's particularly interesting is that despite the various cameos that Donald Trump has made over the years, HA2 is arguably the production that most fans point to. That could be due to the cultural influence of the film as a whole, given it's endured for decades as a holiday staple. Not only that but, when it comes to the flood of TV shows that have aired over the years, many guest appearances can slip through the cracks.

It's hard to say whether Chris Columbus may ever change his mind on the subject. For now, though, it would appear that regardless of how fans feel, President Trump's scene will remain in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.