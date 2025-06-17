Why Is It So Hard To Write A Good Donald Trump Joke? The Daily Show's Head Writer Has A Theory

It’s impossible to run a late night talk show these days without making jokes about Donald Trump, the current President of the United States. We went through this before during his first term, and he remained a popular topic of humor during Joe Biden’s sole term in office. As a news satire program, however, The Daily Show arguably focuses more on Trump than any of these other shows, particularly over the course of the 2025 TV schedule. But Dan Amira, the head writer of the long-running Comedy Central series, shared a theory with CinemaBlend about why it’s harder to come up with a good Trump joke than one might think.

Amira has been working on The Daily Show since 2014, one year before Donald Trump announced he was running for President the first time around, and he was promoted to head writer in 2018, one year into Trump’s first presidency. During my interview with Amira, he acknowledged that ]the 45th and 47th president “certainly gives you more material than anyone else could possibly give you.” But that doesn’t always make it easy to craft jokes about Trump, with Amira telling me:

Trump has a way of making things crazier, and that gives us fodder for material. But the downside, which I think is what comedians talk about with the difficulty, is that it's hard to sometimes heighten from the crazy things that Trump is doing already. When you think like, ‘Wow, what's next? Is he gonna try and nuke a hurricane? Yeah, he is actually thinking about nuking a hurricane.’ So he already beats you to the comedic end point, and then you're like, ‘Well, I don't know, not sure what else to say then. He’s already sort of done the joke in real life.’ That's the times where it's a little… you wish it was a little more normal.

Basically, it boils down to the line between satire and reality being too blurred. If prime joke material is happening in real life, then how do you get even more absurd from there? It’s something that Dan Amira would like to be toned down with regard to Donald Trump, but that’s not in the cards. It’s quite a different landscape compared to when the businessman cameoed in Home Alone 2.

Still, Dan Amira and his writing team are up to the challenge as The Daily Show continues his 25+-year run. When Amira joined the series more than a decade ago, Jon Stewart was a year out from leaving the show he’d been hosting since 1999. Then at the beginning of 2024, a little over a year after Trevor Noah departed The Daily Show, Stewart returned to host on a part-time basis and executive produce. So not only does Amira get to work more closely with Stewart this time around, he no doubt welcomes collaborating with the man on Donald Trump jokes week after week.

The Daily Show airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central, with Jon Stewart hosting on Mondays and a rotating lineup of the show’s correspondents handling the rest of the week. Use your Paramount+ subscription to stream full episodes after their linear premiere.