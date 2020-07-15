James Gunn Reveals Scooby Doo’s ‘Explicitly Gay’ Velma In His Original Script

While Gunn has expressed some frustration at the way the movie was changed, he's also clearly been very happy with the way the movie has been embraced by fans over the years. If anything the live-action Scooby-Doo films are as popular or more popular now than they were when they were new. If the films had gotten more restricted ratings, as they would have under the original script, that might not be the case. Still, the edgier version of Scooby-Doo is such an interesting idea that it's not hard to want to see see what it would have looked like.