I Heard That Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge Could Be Viewed As A Queer Allegory, So I Had To Give It A Rewatch

I know when it comes to horror movies, a lot of people like to look forward to upcoming releases rather than backward. But, I always like digging into the past, and horror is no exception.

Today, I want to talk about one of my favorite horror franchises , A Nightmare on Elm Street. Now, I’ve already discussed why I prefer Freddy to Jason and Michael , but now, I want to discuss one particular movie in the franchise, that being A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge. Because, I don’t know if you know this or not, but it’s kind of gay.

And, I mean that in the best sort of way! Because unbeknownst to many, the entire movie could be viewed as one giant allegory for coming out of the closet (or, for staying in the closet – it could be viewed either way). I find it fascinating that a movie in a popular horror franchise can be beloved by the LGBTQ+ community (similar to the Scream series). So, let’s dive into this film, shall we? The man of your dreams awaits!

I've Known For A While That This Movie Was Meant To Be Allegorical, But Now That I'm Actually Looking For It, It's Clear As Day

True story: The first time I watched A Nightmare on Elm Street 2 when I was younger, I had no idea that it could be viewed as anything more than just a horror movie. But, several years later, I heard rumors that Freddy’s Revenge was about being gay, and that it was intentional .

So, I watched it again much later as an adult, and…holy cow! This movie isn't subtle at all!

First off, some context: In this sequel, a teenage boy named Jesse Walsh (Mark Patton) and his family move into Nancy Thompson’s old house. Soon afterward, Jesse starts having dreams about Freddy. Now, for those who don’t know, Nancy (played by Heather Langenkamp) was the heroine from the first film, and she reappears in the third flick, as well as in Wes Craven’s New Nightmare.

Anyway, horror movies of the ‘80s typically featured female protagonists, and they would often be dubbed “Scream Queens.” But, Jesse kind of offsets that notion. Here was a boy who Freddy Krueger would literally come out of, and tell him to kill for him. Also, even though there is a female love interest in Lisa Webber (Kim Myers), it sure does seem like Freddy doesn’t want Jesse anywhere near her. In fact, it almost seems like Jesse himself doesn’t want to be near her once he kisses her, and that he would rather be with his best friend, Ron (Robert Rusler), who Jesse wants to watch him sleep.

Then there’s the whole, I don’t know, gay bar scene , but I’m getting a little ahead of myself. Let’s talk about Freddy now, shall we?

Freddy As A Representation For Repressed Sexual Desires? I Can Dig It

I’ve seen all of the Halloween movies , as well as every Friday the 13th flick (I’m actually getting ready to rewatch the early movies soon, since I do it every summer ). And, while I really like both series, the one thing that, surprisingly, bothers me about both of them is their boogiemen, as they’re kind of boring.

It’s mostly because neither Jason nor Michael talks. But Freddy? The dude won’t shut up, and we love him all the more for it! Played by Robert Englund in almost every movie, Freddy started off scary, but then became comical in the later films.

Even so, in Freddy’s Revenge, he’s both scary and funny. Oh, and he also might just be a giant metaphor for repressed sexual desires. No biggie. Throughout the film, whether he’s physically coming out of Jesse, or trying to keep his female love interest away from him, the subtext is barely subtext at all, and it’s pretty clear what Freddy represents.

Because, as I said earlier, we get a sense that Jesse wants to be with Lisa, but something keeps holding him back. Yes, the plot shows that it’s Freddy, but why? Like why does Freddy want Jesse to kill for him? Why does Lisa’s kiss essentially destroy Freddy ? I mean, since this was the ‘80s, homosexuality definitely wasn’t widely viewed as a positive thing.

So, by Lisa kissing Freddy – who has taken over Jesse’s body, by the way – it’s pretty clear that she was meant to be “saving” him from homosexuality (though, in the end, Freddy is still alive, meaning you can’t get rid of something that exists inside of you). This is kind of why I’ve always preferred Freddy to Jason or Michael. By being such an interesting character, he can be a pretty potent metaphor, too, which is cool.

The Clues Are All Over In This Film

Were Cary Grant and Randolph Scott lovers? Maybe . I mean, they lived together for 12 years, and there’s always been speculation.

Nobody knows for certain, but it’s certainly interesting to watch a movie like My Favorite Wife, which stars both men in a plot involving jealousy regarding a woman. (But, is that where the jealousy really stems from?)

You see, as a huge nerd, I really love reading between the lines and analyzing stories. Yes, I first thought that Freddy’s Revenge was the lesser movie sandwiched between the excellent first movie, and the stellar third one. But, when you start looking at the clues of this being an allegory for being closeted and gay, it becomes a lot more interesting.

And, there are a LOT of clues. Like Jesse having a dream about his gym teacher at what looks like a gay bar. Or that the gym teacher has balls that fly in his face. (Subtle!) Or that the poster for the film itself talks about “The Man of Your Dreams” being back.

I mean, when I initially saw this film as a teen, I just thought stuff like this was “weird.” But, as an adult and as a gay ally, I see how intentional it all was, which makes this film hold a special place in my heart, given all the subtext.

The Lead Actor Being Gay, As Well, Adds Another Layer To The Allegory

There’s a great 2019 documentary called, Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street, and it details what the main actor, Mark Patton, had to go through with the making of this film. It also talks about homosexuality in general when it comes to horror.

And, that's really cool! When I first watched Freddy’s Revenge, I got a sense that something was different about it in the same way that I felt something was different with my favorite Halloween movie, Season of the Witch .

Unlike that film, which was blatantly different since it didn’t feature Michael Myers, Freddy's Revenge felt different for another reason that I couldn’t quite put my finger on. But, upon further introspection, I think it's due to Patton's performance.

No, I don't think he “acts gay” in the film. Instead, it's more a matter of all the pain and uncertainty that Patton's character exhibits throughout the movie. He seems so tortured and vulnerable, and it’s even more potent when you realize what Patton was actually going through on a personal level during the making of this film.

To be gay in a movie that could possibly be read as subtext for gay acceptance? It works on so many levels!

Lastly, It's Cool That A Popular Horror Series Has An Entry That The LGBTQ+ Community Can Really Identify With

Finally, I really love when any minority embraces a movie that feels like it's made just for them.

For instance, Sinners is pretty much universally loved by everyone, but it just hits differently if you're Black. The same goes for Get Out, which definitely hit harder the second time I watched it.

The same could be said for A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge and the LGBTQ+ community. And, I only feel this way (aside from having watched Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street) because the person who clued me into it having a queer subtext was one of my queer friends from college.

In fact, his very words were, “You’ve seen all the Nightmare on Elm Street movies?” To which I bragged, “Of course.” He then asked me what I thought about the second movie, to which I just shrugged and said, “It’s okay, I guess.” He then told me, “You know it’s about being gay, right?” Which floored me at the time, but then he told me all about why it’s much better if you view it from that lens, and he was right! It absolutely is.

Which is really cool. So, if you haven’t seen it in a while, check it out again, and watch it as a queer allegory. It’s all there, and all the better for it!