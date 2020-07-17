Godzilla 2 Director Reveals First Look At Post-Credits Scene That Never Made The Movie

While it still hasn’t been officially announced when or even if we’ll see this second Mothra in the MonsterVerse, it’s worth noting that Zhang Ziyi is slated to reprise both Ilene and Ling Chen in the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong. So with the adult twins being involved in the fourth round of MonsterVerse mayhem, not only is it possible that we’ll also see Ilene’s twin daughters, but perhaps that means the second Mothra might also factor into the proceedings as well. After all, there are other Titans who will be showing up in Godzilla vs. Kong besides the eponymous beasts, so one shouldn’t necessarily rule out Mothra 2.0 being part of the lineup just yet.