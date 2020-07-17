Godzilla 2 Director Reveals First Look At Post-Credits Scene That Never Made The Movie

Leave a Comment
As so many blockbusters have done over the last several decades, last year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters included a post-credits scene, with the extra several minutes of footage, as well as the tidbits of information revealed during the credits themselves, setting the stage for the future of the MonsterVerse. As it turns out though, there was also a second post-credits scene that was conceived for King of the Monsters that would have put the spotlight on the Mothra twins, i.e. sisters Dr. Ilene Chen and Dr. Ling Chen, both played by Zhang Ziyi.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty revealed the existence of this scrapped post-credits scene last October, and now the filmmaker has shared the storyboard and script pages for how said scene would have unfolded if it had been shot on Instagram. Take a look:
As you can see, and per Michael Dougherty’s comments from last year, this second Godzilla: King of the Monsters post-credits scene sees Ilene Chen traveling to Tokyo to meet with Lin inside what initially looks like a regular restaurant/bar, but is revealed to contain an “ancient temple” underneath, similar to the one seen in China at the beginning of the movie. Once reunited, the sisters enter a room that contains a second Mothra egg and Ilene’s identical twin daughters, who are singing in front of the egg as its bioluminescent light is pulsing.
As those who saw Godzilla: King of the Monsters will recall, the first Mothra, which hatched at the beginning of the movie and emerged in its glorious winged form around the story’s halfway point, sacrificed herself in battle against King Ghidorah. However, King of the Monsters’ credits revealed that a second Mothra egg had been discovered, and this scene would have shown it off, though it’s unclear how long it’ll take for it to hatch.
Furthermore, this scene would have cemented Ilene and Ling Chen as the Mothra twins, the MonsterVerse’s version of the Mothra fairies, who were an integral part of the giant insect’s mythology from the original Toho movies. Or at least, that was the mantle they officially held as children, with Ilene’s daughters now serving as the new generation of Mothra’s guardians.
While it still hasn’t been officially announced when or even if we’ll see this second Mothra in the MonsterVerse, it’s worth noting that Zhang Ziyi is slated to reprise both Ilene and Ling Chen in the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong. So with the adult twins being involved in the fourth round of MonsterVerse mayhem, not only is it possible that we’ll also see Ilene’s twin daughters, but perhaps that means the second Mothra might also factor into the proceedings as well. After all, there are other Titans who will be showing up in Godzilla vs. Kong besides the eponymous beasts, so one shouldn’t necessarily rule out Mothra 2.0 being part of the lineup just yet.
Godzilla vs. Kong has been pushed back to May 21, 2021, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on the next MonsterVerse entry.