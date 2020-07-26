New Mutants Star Blu Hunt Is ‘Most Excited’ For Lakota Nation To See The Film

I think at first I was definitely like, ‘Oh my God, I just want everyone in my life to know I did this!’ And see it. And then after the years passed [laughs], I think I was most disappointed [because] I really, really wanted people from Lakota nation, [and] from all the indigenous nations across the country… I'm most disappointed that they haven't gotten to see it yet. And now that, you know, they're so heavily impacted by COVID right now, too, I just want this to come out. And I'm really sad that they absolutely probably won't be able to see it in theaters, you know? I think that's where most of my disappointment lies. Not in so much my family and my friends, because they don't even -- my family and friends don't even really see me as like, ‘Actor Blu.’ They always think it's funny that that's my job. … But I think that's who I’ve been most excited to see this movie, because I think it really cool [to play] an indigenous superhero. So I think that's what I'm most excited for. For this to finally come out, for that reason, and for people to get to see Danielle Moonstar in action. But I've definitely been very anxious. At a certain point I kind of just… yeah, it's been a really, really crazy time the past few years.