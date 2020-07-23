14 American Psycho Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know

Leonardo DiCaprio Was Almost Patrick Bateman, And Gloria Steinem Is Rumored To Have Interfered

By 1997, Mary Harron was essentially all set to make American Psycho with Christian Bale as her chosen lead, but the production hit a roadblock because the studio balked at the idea of Bale not being famous enough for the part. Because of this, there was a brief stint where it looked like the movie was going to be an Oliver Stone film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Bret Easton Ellis has said that version fell apart due to a clash between the visions of the filmmaker and star, but co-writer/actress Guinevere Turner has said that activist/journalist Gloria Steinem steered DiCaprio away from the project to protect the young girls who fell in love with him after making Titanic. The odd kicker to this story? About five months after the release of American Psycho, Steinem married David Bale and became Christian Bale’s stepmother.