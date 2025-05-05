I'm Cautiously Optimistic About The American Psycho Remake, But I Think There's Another Option That Needs To Be Considered

Dear readers and friends, it’s time to return some videotapes. Since it’s not going to be a part of the 2025 movie schedule , we have some time to discuss what we know about American Psycho’s new adaptation . And while author Bret Easton Ellis has cast doubt about whether or not it’s actually as far along as we thought, things do seem to be moving along.

On one hand, I’m open to a new version of Patrick Bateman’s very R-rated shenanigans. However, I have to say that the perfect concept for tackling this tale of ‘80s excess, gore, and personal identity already exists; and all Hollywood needs to do is follow the music.

The American Psycho Remake Should Be An Adaptation Of The Musical

No, this isn’t just an excuse to make my American Psycho dream casting of Mike Faist as Patrick Bateman a reality. Even Austin Butler would be able to carry a tune through a hypothetical retelling of the most recent incarnation of the controversially delightful novel from 1991.

Between Duncan Sheik’s music and lyrics and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s sharp book, this show could have a lot of potential to revive interest in these adventures in murder and executions. The songs are actually super catchy, and to properly sell you all on this particular gospel of mine, I need to share. Here’s a clip of the Broadway cast performing that variant’s opening number, “Selling Out”:

American Psycho the Musical on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - YouTube Watch On

That’s not even half the fun, as the New York-based rewrite of the tune “Killing Spree” truly highlights the darkly comic tone that’s present here. Meanwhile, songs like “This Is Not An Exit” feature the melancholy that this takes on American Psycho embodies as our protagonists’ struggle with their sanity.

That angle in particular really sells Patrick Bateman’s ambiguous ending , and sticking that landing is something important to consider when casting. If any of the powers that be within this developing prospect happen to still be in the audience at this moment, consider that another reason for taking this concept a little more seriously.

(Image credit: American Psycho: The Musical / YouTube)

American Psycho’s Potential Musical Revival Could Attract Some A+ Veterans

Recalling the casts that have starred in the four major productions of American Psycho, some names stand out as ready to bring this project to the next level. Just looking at Patrick Bateman alone, the possibilities of either Matt Smith or Benjamin Walker are too good to pass up.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But looking into the roster, and my own memories of seeing the show in its 2015 Broadway run, there are even more deep cuts to be excited about. After Wicked’s insane box office run , and with the hype for its sequel still hanging in the air, you can’t tell me that bringing Jonathan Bailey back into the fold wouldn’t be spectacular.

Also, fans of HBO’s fan favorite comedy The Other Two are going to love what I’m about to say, as I can’t see anyone but Heléne Yorke returning to the part of Evelyn. I’d tell you to consider the Broadway cast recording of American Psycho to prove my point…if we had one.

(Image credit: American Psycho: The Musical / YouTube)

You can look through the cast lists of every major staging and pick out a handful of people who would be welcomed returns. No matter who happens to be cast in this project, going the musical route would be a sterling proposition. Unfortunately, there’s no real timetable on when to expect American Psycho to go into production.