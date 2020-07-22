Howard The Duck In Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3? Here’s The Latest From James Gunn

We have a lot of questions about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As both a piece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and simply as a film production, there are a lot of unknowns circling the movie. Once upon a time, the film was supposed to come out in May of this year, and while that apparently wouldn't have happened even if the movie hadn't been delayed, no new release date has ever been given. When we do see it, how will the events of Avengers: Endgame, impact the story? Following the character developments we saw for Gamora, it's likely to be a very different movie than what we largely expected we would see a few years ago.