Howard The Duck In Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3? Here’s The Latest From James Gunn

We have a lot of questions about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As both a piece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and simply as a film production, there are a lot of unknowns circling the movie. Once upon a time, the film was supposed to come out in May of this year, and while that apparently wouldn't have happened even if the movie hadn't been delayed, no new release date has ever been given. When we do see it, how will the events of Avengers: Endgame, impact the story? Following the character developments we saw for Gamora, it's likely to be a very different movie than what we largely expected we would see a few years ago.
However, not every question about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is earth-shaking. Some questions are much smaller. And while they may not be vital to the plot, people are still very curious. One of those questions is, is Howard the Duck going to appear? Unfortunately, James Gunn isn't revealing that little detail, though apparently there could be some others who might.
James Gunn certainly knows whether Howard the Duck will be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but as the director and writer points out, he's far from the only one who actually knows. Gunn finished the script for the film some time ago, long before the drama surrounding his firing and rehiring for the job, and so, with the script out there, if Gunn isn't going to spill the beans, perhaps somebody else will. Certainly, Kevin Feige has seen it and many of the actors have spoken about the script in the past, so they've seen it as well.
While we may not know for certain, it seems quite likely that Howard the Duck will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, right? The character first showed up in the post-credits scene to the first Guardians of the Galaxy, before showing up in a brief cameo early in Vol. 2. Dropping him into a similar scene in Vol. 3 would be simple enough to do, and there's unlikely to be a good reason not to do it.
And based on the responses to the tweet, there are certainly a lot of people who want to see Howard return, which also increases the odds it will happen.
In fact, the likelihood that Howard the Duck will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is one of the few things about that entire project that seems to be a near given. Pretty much everything else about the movie is somewhat up in the air. Gamora is not only no longer part of the team, but the version of Gamora, that now, we assume, lives in the MCU, doesn't even have memories of the first two movies. Wherever we thought a third film might be going after seeing Vol. 2 has been thrown out the window due to Endgame.
Of course, while that results in many questions, it also makes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 incredibly exciting.