Mel Gibson Was Hospitalized For Covid And Didn’t Tell Anyone For Months

With COVID-19 cases are on the rise in many places, Hollywood is still largely shut down, and so we probably won't see other celebrity names added to the list of those dealing with the virus, unless there are others, like Mel Gibson, who have dealt with it previously who were able to keep things quiet. Some film productions, like the Avatar sequels, have been able to get back underway because they're filming in New Zealand where the virus is under control. Other productions in some places have begun to get back underway with new safety precautions in place, but most are still playing the waiting game to see if and when it will be safe to get back to work.