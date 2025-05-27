‘I’m Gonna Head Back And Let My Pheromones Try And Heal Her’ MGK Says His Baby Has A Fever, And The Prescription Is Definitely Not More Cowbell
MGK is a father, but he's still going to go viral for wild interviews.
Celebrities couples have a way of making headlines, just like at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez or Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another (former) pair who have been doing this is Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who are parenting their new baby girl together. The bundle of joy is reportedly a little sick, and MGK recently did an interview where he said he wanted to heal her with his pheromones. Clearly his perscription was something other than more cowbell.
Fox gave birth back in March, and she and Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly have been coparenting in the time that followed. They haven't made many public appearances since then, although MGK recently attended the AMAs. While speaking with ET on the red carpet, he was asked what it's like to be out and away from his young daughter. He said:
Mean Fox and Machine Gun Kelly famously drank each other's blood, so these woo-woo comments about pheromones might not surprise the public. And whether or not you believe it, the rock star's comments about caring and missing his baby are something many of us can relate to.
While they don't seem to be getting back together, Fox and MGK have reportedly been coparenting well in the time since their daughter was born. From what we've heard she's set a strong boundary, and a romantic rekindling is currently in the cards.
Later in that same interview, Machine Gun Kelly was asked about his forthcoming album, which will be his seventh. He us colorful language to describe the creative process, saying:
Well now I'm curious about what's coming. I have to assume that the album reveal will be something outrageous, as got a penchant for the unexpected. It should also be interesting to see if/how his music is influenced by becoming a father again. You can check out Machine Gun Kelly's interview below:
The drama between Machine Gun Kelly and his ex/the mother of his daughter began in February 2023, when Fox deleted their photos together and briefly deactivated her social media. They reportedly went through extensive couple's therapy in the time that has passed, and were seemingly back together when Fox announced her pregnancy. But something went down behind the scenes, and they're strictly coparenting.
Only time will tell how MGK's new album is received, and what projects Megan Fox picks up. She recently appeared as herself in a number of episodes of Overcompensating, which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription.
