Jurassic World: Dominion Director Opens Up About Disappointment Of His Star Wars: Episode IX Departure

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Despite Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arriving in theaters last December, it still strange to think that the Skywalker Saga has finally come to an end. The nine-film narrative that began with George Lucas' A New Hope was wrapped dup thanks to J.J. Abrams' Episode IX, but he wasn't originally the director of the project. That honor went to Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow, who recently opened up about the disappointment that came from his ultimate departure from the Star Wars blockbuster.