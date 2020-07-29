12 Cool It: Chapter Two Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know

The Filmmakers De-Aged The Child Actors From The First Movie

Whether it's The Irishman, Gemini Man, or any number of recent high-budget blockbusters, de-aging is turning into the new Hollywood craze, with its opportunity to provide some flexibility for filmmakers to film A-list actors performing as their younger selves (or, at least, a variation of their younger selves).

In an odd turn-of-events, IT: Chapter Two opted to use de-aging technology on their child protagonists for a few flashback sequences. Since the children obviously aged between filming the first movie and the second, the filmmakers used a number of techniques to make them look as young as they did before (including leg shaving and eyebrow plucking), but it was primarily thanks to de-aging technology that they kept the kids looking somewhat as young as they did before. It's reportedly the first horror film to use this technology.