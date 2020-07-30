How The Black Cauldron Almost Killed Walt Disney Animation

Today’s success is the third great era of Walt Disney Animation. Disney saw its Golden Age with its first theatrical animated features, beginning with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and then we had the Disney Renaissance of the 1990s. But to get to the Renaissance, you have to go through the Dark Ages, and Disney certainly did that, resulting in Disney Animation almost being destroyed entirely. 35 years ago this month saw the release of The Black Cauldron, the 25th animated feature film from Walt Disney Animation, one of the most unique and unusual films ever to come from the studio, and very nearly, the last.