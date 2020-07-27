Why X-Men: The Last Stand's Vinnie Jones Says Juggernaut’s One Of The 'Most Disappointing' Roles He's Had

It wasn't the same Juggernaut as I signed on for. They took his storyline away, they'd taken his character away, his dialogue. I had two big meetings with Brett about it, and he said, 'Yeah, yeah, it's coming. They're writing stuff for you as we speak' and it never fucking happened. Disappointment wise, that was probably one of the biggest. What's upsetting is some of the fans blame me! It was fucking nothing to do with me! That role, I didn't sign up for. The Juggernaut you saw was not the Juggernaut I signed on for with Matthew Vaughn, I'll tell you that now. It upset me.