Sorry To Nicholas Hoult, But Kelsey Grammer Is 100% Happy To Be The One Back For The New Avengers Movie

Frasier is a beeeeeee-ast.

If there’s a problem with the way Marvel’s multiverse works, it’s that you sometimes have to choose which incarnation of a character you’d like to see again. The 2025 movie schedule doesn’t seem to have that problem just yet, but with Kelsey Grammer returning as part of Avengers: Doomsday’s massive cast list, some might say that the real (Dr. Hank) McCoy has returned. And just as you’d suspect, the Frasier vet is someone that’s on Team Kelsey - but not without praise for Nicholas Hoult.

Kelsey Grammer Hasn’t Seen Nicholas Hoult’s Beast Performance

During an appearance on Literally with Rob Lowe podcast to discuss his latest memoir Karen: A Brother Remembers, Mr. Grammer admitted that he’d heard the buzz surrounding Hoult’s X-Men prequel performance as the hero also known as Beast. But he also revealed that he had his reasons for keeping that incarnation at a hairy arm’s distance:

I heard lovely things about the young man that ended up playing Beast, but I didn’t really watch it. I nursed the hope that one day I’d get to play him again.

As someone who loves both the Kelsey Grammer and Nicholas Hoult portrayals of Hank McCoy, I can totally see why the classic era Beast would employ such a strategy. But at the same time, I couldn’t help but get pretty pumped myself when that Doomsday announcement video revealed the OG was back once again.

To be fair though, those feelings were primed by The Marvels’ post-credits scene. And you may be surprised to know that particular moment was the catalyst for Grammer’s second reprise.

Beast in The Marvels

Apparently The Marvels’ Post-Credit Scene Was The Clincher For Kelsey Grammer’s Return

For as much as Marvel movie fans love to harp on The Marvels for their own special reasons, I’m amazed that this seemingly controversial entry was the spark that allowed Kelsey Grammer to go full Beast mode again. Further along in the interview, the Cheers alum described how his desire to play the part eventually saw him land this particular cameo; leading to this anecdote about how the MCU’s loyal fans put in a good word:

…the response when [the audience] saw Beast was apparently pretty breathtaking, and that was my ticket. They called me a while later and said, ‘We think we wanna put you in another movie.’ So I’m really excited.

“Excited” kind of feels like an understatement, especially if you’re a fan of the Fox era X-Men movies. Though now that Kelsey Grammer has admitted that Marvels guest spot helped bring him into the MCU proper, there is the question of whether this eventually inspired the decision to bring back a lot of the stars that made those pictures (conveniently available to stream with a Disney+ subscription) into smashing successes.

One final amusing note that Mr. Grammer offered in his chat with Rob Lowe is the intense secrecy that surrounded The Marvels’ multiversal moment. And that veil of obscurity is still very much in play in the lead up to Avengers: Doomsday, as the Beast actor could only say the following about the next chapter:

I’ve had a preliminary introduction to the idea. They’re still very secretive about the script. Which is ok. It’s like industrial espionage.

You can keep your secrets Dr. McCoy, as Avengers: Doomsday won’t be in theaters until May 1, 2026; and we certainly wouldn’t want all of the secrets to be given away beforehand. In the meantime, don’t forget to catch Thunderbolts*, which is currently in theaters, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps - which hits theaters on July 25th.

The road to the X-Men’s future-past continues to take some interesting twists, and who knows what’ll happen next? Personally, I think we need a Grammer/Hoult team up at some point, specifically in my dream Avengers vs. X-Men movie to bridge the gap between Doomsday and Secret Wars. But baby steps, I suppose.

