The Alita Army Has A Special Message They’d Like Disney Executives To Hear

I would say to Disney that it should take a leap of faith. They have a promising new franchise where people just saw a fraction of that. They got just a dollop of Alita, just a teaser. There’s a whole canon of action and adventure inside of that. In my opinion, it’s the next big thing. If Disney wants to be a part of that, they need to take that leap of faith and make another one. The studio will see we have so much of an increased fan base, and they are a lot of people waiting just to get a sequel. I think not only monetarily, but hype wise, I think it could also be a good thing for the studio. … Disney, if they do this, it would help them out, because it’d be a fresh wind. … Disney have a whole new world they could discover with the manga, they have a whole complete story laid out if they can work with it. It just waits for them to make something of it, and the fans would be very grateful to see more of this.