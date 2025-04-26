After Watching The Surprisingly Fun G20 On Amazon, There Are 5 Things I'd Want To See In A Potential Sequel

When the year started and I was looking at the 2025 movie schedule , I had no idea G20, a Viola Davis-led action thriller, would be one of the most exhilarating and fun things I would watch. But, that’s what ended up happening. The Amazon original movie, with its throwback action movie vibes , great performances by Davis and Antony Starr ( his villain is incredible , by the way), and some killer action sequences, there was so much to love.

Now I want more.

Though a sequel to the popular streaming hit hasn’t been revealed at this point, there are still some things I want to see if director Patricia Riggen is given the chance to expand what could be one of the next great action movie franchises. From the characters to the action to a location I’d love to see, come with me as I break down my wishlist.

(Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff/Prime)

First Off, I Want More Of Viola Davis' President Sutton Kicking Butt In That Red Dress

After her portrayal of United States President Danielle Sutton in G20, Viola Davis could very well be the most badass of all the EGOT winners on the planet. Her commander-in-chief, who took matters into her own hands to save her family and country from a band of high-tech mercenaries wanting to crash the global economy to get revenge (and become filthy rich), was incredibly empowering and entertaining.

She does all that shooting, all that fighting, and all those heroic acts while wearing an absolutely stunning red dress and sneakers. I really hope a sequel happens and she’s able to put on a similar dress to save the day. There’s something about the combination of an elegant dress and total badassery that makes an already great character into the stuff of legend.

(Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff/Prime Video)

Though It'll Be No Easy Task, I'd Love A Villain That Outdoes Antony Starr's Rutledge

It should have been no surprise that Antony Starr would be able to pull off such a charismatic yet vile villain like he did with his take on Rutledge in G20. I mean, the guy has been playing the psychopathic superhero madman, Homelander, on The Boys for how long now? That said, I didn’t expect him to steal the show in the way he did, and that sets a high bar for whoever comes in to play the villain if a sequel is greenlit.

There are plenty of actors and actresses who’d be up to the task of serving as a formidable foe for Viola Davis’ President Sutton, so I’m not worried about the director finding someone to go up against the commander-in-chief the next time around. While I would love to see someone like Gary Oldman, who’s known for playing over-the-top villains in these types of movies, I think it would be interesting to see someone like Phoebe Waller-Bridge or Awkwafina try out a more villainous role.

(Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff/Prime)

I Also Want To See The Sequel Continue To Explore Nefarious Uses Of Technology

One of the things I love about the Fast & Furious movies (besides Vin Diesel’s brand of cheesy machismo) is the assortment of remarkable and insane tech used in the saga. The same goes for the Mission: Impossible movies , the 007 franchise, and pretty much any movie with crazy and state-of-the-art devices. So, it’s easy to see how I loved all the wild tech in G20 like Rutledge’s little crypto wallet and those deepfake videos he used to tank the global market. They were cheesy, I know, but they were used so effectively.

If G20 gets a sequel (which it should) and President Sutton is forced to face a new threat, I hope the powers that be continue to explore nefarious uses of technology in a fun and engaging way. If anything, I think they should double down on the whole deepfake idea explored in G20 because there’s so much to be explored and so much potential for a second chapter.

(Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff/Prime)

After Having The First Movie Set In Africa, I'd Love For A Sequel Set Somewhere In Asia

Though the early parts of the movie featured scenes in Budapest and the White House in Washington, D.C., it primarily took place in a heavily fortified hotel in Cape Town, South Africa, where the conference of world leaders took place (the real-life G20 summit will be in Johannesburg, South Africa later this year). Because the conference happens every year, there’s an easy way to make it work within the world of a G20 sequel.

I would love to see a potential follow up take place somewhere on the Asian continent where a new threat, new obstacles, and new consequences await President Sutton, her team, and the other world leaders attending the summit. Imagine having it set in Japan and giving us a great action sequence like the Osaka Continental raid in John Wick: Chapter 4, or Indonesia, and giving us wild fights like in The Raid.

Plus, this would give us another great reason to revisit MeeWha Alana Lee's brilliant and incredibly powerful take on South Korean first lady, Han Min-Seo, one of the MVPs of the first movie.

(Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff/Prime)

Most Of All, I Want A Sequel That Captures That Throwback Action Thriller Tone That Made G20 So Great

More than anything, I hope a G20 sequel – if it happens – captures that same throwback action thriller tone that made the first movie so much fun to watch in the first place. It was so surprisingly refreshing to watch an action movie that wasn’t too self-serious or overly comical to the point of becoming a parody. Throughout the entire movie, it felt like it knew what it was and wasn’t trying to be anything else, if that makes sense. Sure, it wasn’t the best action movie of all time , but it sure was a blast to watch

If Viola Davis, Patricia Riggen, and everyone else involved with the project can catch lightning in a bottle for a second time, then this could be the start of something really cool.

Only time will tell if Amazon decides to give G20 a sequel. But if and when it does, I’ll be there on the first day to see what’s going on with the next adventure for President Danielle Sutton.