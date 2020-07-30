Will Solo 2 Happen? Here's What Ron Howard Says

Leave a Comment
The Star Wars franchise has been entertaining moviegoers for decades, with entire generations of film fans growing up on the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm and its properties, the House of Mouse kickstarted the franchise back up with main installments and standalone films. Solo: A Star Wars Story was the last of those solo flicks, and some fans are still wondering if a sequel might happen. Now director Ron Howard has addressed this lingering question directly.
Legendary filmmaker Ron Howard stepped in to complete Solo: A Star Wars Story after original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired by Lucasfilm. While the flick arrived on time, it became the franchise's first box office disappointment. Still, the movie's ending did a ton of set up for a sequel, and fans are hoping that they might return to the prequel. Howard recently addressed this possibility, saying:
Well, there’s no sequel planned now. It’s amazing to be a part of a Star Wars movie that seems to be a kind of underground hit, which is not what you’d expect, but that’s been an odd, strange journey for that movie.
That seems pretty cut and dry. Because while there's been a campaign for Solo: A Star Wars Story to get a sequel and continue Han and Chewie's early adventures through the galaxy, Ron Howard doesn't seem to believe those plans are coming to fruition. And while he's still happy to have contributed to such a beloved franchise, it's unclear if we'll ever see the next chapter in Han's life on the big screen.
Ron Howard's comments to Andy Cohen on Radio Andy is sure to be disappointing for Star Wars fans who are hoping to see Alden Ehrenreich play everyone's favorite scruffy looking nerf herder. Solo: A Star Wars Story definitely planted a bunch of narrative seeds to be explored in future installments, although the first movie's box office performance seemingly put a kibosh in those plans.
In the third act of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra kills Dryden Vos, and contacts his supervisor in Crimson Dawn. This brought on the long awaited return of Darth Maul in live-action, as he's actually the boss of the criminal organization. Qi'ra set off to Dothomir to meet with the Sith villain, which was an exciting and unexpected reveal. Additionally, Han and Chewie departed for Tatooine to meet Jabba the Hutt for the very first time.
With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ending the Skywalker Saga forever, the franchise will be taking a break from theaters. The galaxy far, far away will continue to be expanded in Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian, which earned a whopping 15 Emmy nominations. And while there are a few directors who will be developing their own Star Wars movies, the franchise will primarily be living on the small screen for the time being.
