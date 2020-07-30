See What The Old Guard Star Could Look Like As Metal Gear Solid’s Snake

The Metal Gear Solid video game series sees players take on the role of the character of Solid Snake, or a functionally identical predecessor from whom Solid Snake was cloned (don't ask, it gets very complicated) in games that are described as "tactical espionage action." They usually involve infiltrating one or more secure locations through a combination of stealth mechanics and outright combat. While the stories of the games can get so complex that they become difficult to follow, the fact that there are stories at all makes them attractive as films. And with a host of unusual and equally bizarre villains that Solid Snake comes up against, there are plenty of interesting characters that could fill out an entire film franchise.