The Internet Thinks It's Figured Out Who's Playing James Bond In 007 First Light, And I Think Amazon-MGM Has The Chance To Do Something Wild

Action and adventure are still stocked plentifully on the 2025 movie schedule, as well as in the world of video games. But one legendary name has once again made waves in recent headlines: Bond, James Bond. With the release of 007 First Light’s announcement trailer landing with quite a splash, IO Interactive’s new title for current gen consoles was missing something important: a cast list.

And yet, the internet thinks it’s figured out who’s playing the titular role in the game formerly known as Project 007. Whether they’re right or not, I think there’s a potentially bold strategy that could be at play, provided Amazon-MGM Studios is game (see what I did there?).

Redditors Think Patrick Gibson Is The New (Digital) James Bond

After I stopped watching the First Light trailer on repeat, I noticed a handful of headlines that proclaimed the identity of young Bond was none other than Irish actor Patrick Gibson. Most of those stories pointed to a Reddit board that contained a compelling case that the Dexter: Original Sin star is our man. If this turns out to be true, then the 30-year-old Gibson will be playing what IO Interactive claims to be “the youngest Bond fans have ever met.”

Making a name for himself with heroic acts of insubordination, it’s par for the course for both the Paramount+ subscription stunner and Ian Fleming’s legendary creation. But that’s what’s inspired me to break with tradition and suggest that Amazon-MGM Studios could (or at the very least should) be considering a wild move as they contemplate what’s going on with James Bond 26.

Amazon-MGM Studios Should Consider 007 First Light Patrick Gibson’s James Bond Audition

Video games have come a long way since the old tie-in titles that saw Timothy Dalton’s face horrifically translated into Sega Genesis graphics. We’re now in an era where actors like Patrick Gibson are at least voicing, if not also providing performance capture, for the finished product.

Should that be the case, I think the experience making 007 First Light would be a more effective audition than the Goldeneye self-tape auditions done by Henry Cavill and his contemporaries. I say that with apologies to all who auditioned in that same manner, but seriously, watch the trailer again and tell me I’m wrong:

Those reports of Amazon-MGM Studios’ youth skewing James Bond strategy would be foolhardy to ignore. And despite 007’s decade-plus absence from the gaming sphere, the still iconic Goldeneye 64 has helped keep the British end up for this legacy, even when we don’t know who the next Bond will be.

Even I, a person who still bears the scars from 007: Legends, would like to see Patrick Gibson be given a shot at earning his number. Provided, of course, that 007 First Light’s story and gameplay are as spruce. We'll have to wait until the that title is released at some point in 2026, which is exactly when the new James Bond would need to be unveiled in order to make Bond 26's rumored 2027 release window.