This Street Fighter Fan Art Of Cody Rhodes' Guile, 50 Cent's Balrog (And More) Is Exactly What I'm Hoping To See In The Movie
Could the Street Fighter movie really work after all?
Fans of video games being turned into movies are eating well these days, as the medium has finally started inspiring some seriously entertaining movies. Fans of the tournament fighter genre of game are particularly looking forward to the upcoming sequel Mortal Kombat 2, but many might already be looking past that one as the casting for the Street Fighter movie is getting absolutely wild.
The upcoming Street Fighter movie has put together a cast that includes 50 Cent, multiple WWE superstars, David Dastmalchian, and Jason Momoa as Blanka. It has to be said that it’s a bit difficult to imagine what some of these people will look like in these roles. Luckily, artist BossLogic is here to give us an idea, and he’s starting to convince me on some, like WWE’s Cody Rhodes as Guile.
While I’m not entirely sold on Cody Rhodes rocking the traditional Guile haircut, which is the sort of look that works well in a heightened video game but not so much in real life, the “American Nightmare” certainly doesn’t look too bad. Of course, put any good-looking blonde guy in camo and you’re most of the way to Guile. But the look is certainly there, if one can forget how different his actual hair looks.
The same is true with 50 Cent as the boxer Balrog. The character was originally designed to be a reference to Mike Tyson, and 50 Cent certainly has the swagger and attitude required to pull off such a performance, assuming that’s what they’re going for here.
One of the more interesting casting announcements, however, is The Suicide Squad and Murderbot co-star David Dastmalchian. While he might actually one of the more well-known traditional actors in the entire cast, he’s not necessarily one's first thought to play an over-the-top villain for a fantastical action movie. That said, this version of the actor looking like M. Bison actually works, and if Raul Julia could do it, so can Dastmalchian.
Of course, not every role that we expect to be cast has been announced yet, so there is still some room for fan casting the rest of the movie. Since it does appear the Street Fighter movie is basing a lot of decisions on physical resemblance to the video game characters, then BossLogic has a pick for Sagat that’s hard to dislike, in MMA Fighter Alex Pereira
The Street Fighter movie has no current release date, and we don’t know when filming is set to start, but with casting underway, that point is probably not that far off. Pretty soon, we’ll all know exactly what these actors will look like as our favorite Street Fighter characters.
