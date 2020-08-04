5 Great Regis Philbin Movie Appearances

On July 24th, Regis Philbin sadly passed away at the age of 88. The jovial, well-respected television personality was a lively and endearing TV legend, transitioning throughout generations in this industry to become one of the most hard-working entertainers in show business. So much so that Philbin reportedly holds the Guinness World Record for most hours on U.S. television. He was a constant presence on the tube for a reason. Regis Philbin remained a persistent professional, but he always found the fun in his work. Nevertheless, despite his continued popularity, Regis Philbin only has a few movie credits to his name — surprisingly.

If Regis Philbin ever got the chance to act on the screen, it was usually a variation of his real-life self, though Philbin made the most of it every time, producing a few memorable turns in the process — some of which were better than the movies themselves. To remember the belated and beloved entertainer, we're gonna take a look back at a few of his greatest film roles.